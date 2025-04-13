ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOW. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Bowhead Specialty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its stake in Bowhead Specialty by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter.

Bowhead Specialty Trading Down 0.1 %

BOW opened at $37.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.73. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $42.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bowhead Specialty ( NYSE:BOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $184.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bowhead Specialty news, Director Ava Schnidman bought 1,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,881.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,245.13. This represents a 373.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bowhead Specialty Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

Featured Articles

