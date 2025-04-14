ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,096 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,900,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 929,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 746,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after buying an additional 308,629 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $8,718,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 230.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 384,448 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Insider Activity at Varex Imaging

In other news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $98,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,769.32. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $51,329.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,265.62. This represents a 50.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

NASDAQ VREX opened at $7.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $323.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

