Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,326 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 60,532 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.38% of Archrock worth $16,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at $2,017,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after acquiring an additional 78,710 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,247,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AROC opened at $22.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

