Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Holdings Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,324 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.23% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $16,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,677,000 after purchasing an additional 29,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $216.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.34. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $285.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.12.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. This represents a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,691.04. The trade was a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on HII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.11.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

