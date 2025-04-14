Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.09% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,263,000 after acquiring an additional 336,323 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter worth $654,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 321.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 82,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,056 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPAC opened at $39.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average is $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.08. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $51.91.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $145.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

