Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slotnik Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,005,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 79,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 34,007 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDK opened at $76.84 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $101.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day moving average is $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.50 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

