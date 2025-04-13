Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,025 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.14% of Radius Recycling worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Radius Recycling by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC boosted its holdings in Radius Recycling by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Radius Recycling by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Radius Recycling by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 13,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 28.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $29.07 on Friday. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $29.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $818.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Radius Recycling ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $642.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.94 million. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Radius Recycling’s payout ratio is -7.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radius Recycling in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

