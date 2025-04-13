ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $425,000 Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 280.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 27,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after buying an additional 18,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,517,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 431,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,782,000 after buying an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Monahan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.55 per share, with a total value of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 144,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,188.70. The trade was a 3.58 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $41.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.86. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

