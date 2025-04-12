Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 88,337 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 83.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,337 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Camping World were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Camping World by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 494.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Baird R W downgraded Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Camping World from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Camping World Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.14.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camping World

In related news, President Matthew D. Wagner acquired 5,725 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,817.25. Following the purchase, the president now owns 300,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,270.40. This represents a 1.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camping World Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.