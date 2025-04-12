O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXTA. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

NYSE AXTA opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $41.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.17.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $392,869.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.