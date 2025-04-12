KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $68,000 in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 33,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $320.54 million, a PE ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -450.00%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

