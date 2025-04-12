JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 533,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $18,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 545.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 515,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,833,000 after purchasing an additional 225,463 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,873,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,434,000 after purchasing an additional 79,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Kyndryl stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $43.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kyndryl

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $2,374,456.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,374.37. The trade was a 55.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $1,177,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 132,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,594.94. This represents a 17.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kyndryl

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.