KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $129,000 Investment in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in CEVA by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 92,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CEVA by 55.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 41,573 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in CEVA by 389.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 33,346 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 31.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 28,248 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CEVA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CEVA

In other news, Director Louis Silver sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $140,029.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,237.24. This represents a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Stock Up 20.7 %

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.53 million, a P/E ratio of -66.86 and a beta of 1.46.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.16). CEVA had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CEVA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on CEVA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CEVA

CEVA Profile

(Free Report)

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.