Brokerages Set ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Target Price at C$32.79

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday.

TSE ARX opened at C$25.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.50. The stock has a market cap of C$14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$21.44 and a twelve month high of C$29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.14.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

