Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,452 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 468.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 364,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,809,000 after buying an additional 300,489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,250,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITM stock opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $46.28.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.