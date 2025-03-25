Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,442 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APAM. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

APAM opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.95. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $49.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 74.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

