Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 10,026 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Cannae in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 457.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNNE. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cannae from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cannae from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

