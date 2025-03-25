Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.13% of Arcellx worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Arcellx by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arcellx by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Arcellx by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 891,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,478,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 974,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,434,000 after purchasing an additional 39,781 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $107,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $236,217.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,629.52. This trade represents a 8.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,181,646 in the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACLX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arcellx from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised Arcellx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.46.

ACLX opened at $72.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.08 and a beta of 0.32. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $107.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.85.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

