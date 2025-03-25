Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,854,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 50.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,454,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,704,000 after buying an additional 487,661 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,326,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at $19,898,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 848,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,465,000 after acquiring an additional 151,744 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CWST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

CWST stock opened at $110.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.83, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.05. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

