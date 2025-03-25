Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Cable One by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Cable One by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 523.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $255.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.93. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.94 and a 52-week high of $441.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.57%.

In other Cable One news, Director Wallace R. Weitz acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.02 per share, for a total transaction of $244,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,607.68. The trade was a 21.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cable One from $420.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Cable One from $825.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Report on CABO

Cable One Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.