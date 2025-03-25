JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,110,000 after purchasing an additional 182,648 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $1,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.7 %

JPM opened at $248.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $694.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. This trade represents a 15.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

