Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 36,580 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 65,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000.

BSCW opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

