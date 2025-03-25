Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,612 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 75,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 129,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $248.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.94 and a 200-day moving average of $239.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

