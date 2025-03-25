First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 3,516.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gentry Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ NFTY opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.99. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $51.57 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The company has a market cap of $267.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.72.

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

