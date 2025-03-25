CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,022 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of CSW Industrials worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CSWI. StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.00.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.32, for a total value of $378,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,480,175.36. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.58, for a total value of $679,644.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,004 shares in the company, valued at $10,951,330.32. This trade represents a 5.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,831. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSWI stock opened at $302.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.83 and a 1 year high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. On average, research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

CSW Industrials Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.