Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,431 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,083.20. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG stock opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.17. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $41.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. Equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.27%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

