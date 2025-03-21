Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,130. The trade was a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

PBH opened at $84.22 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

