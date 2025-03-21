Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.7% of Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Bull Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 252.3% in the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in Apple by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Oppenheimer cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.65.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $214.10 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.08 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.87%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

