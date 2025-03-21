Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $977,000 Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $174.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.50 and a 200-day moving average of $175.90.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

