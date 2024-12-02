Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Short Interest Up 23.7% in November

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Medicover AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MCVEF remained flat at $16.49 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. Medicover AB has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

Medicover AB (publ) Company Profile

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Poland, Sweden, and internationally. The company’s Healthcare services includes service outpatient and inpatient care; dental services; other services, including non-medical related services, such as sports memberships, benefit cards, and optics, as well as wellness services; hospital care; and preventive care.

