G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Up 29.4% in November

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the October 31st total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

G6 Materials Stock Performance

Shares of G6 Materials stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,822. G6 Materials has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. The firm has a market cap of $591,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.27.

G6 Materials Company Profile

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

