Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Sells 529 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG opened at $170.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $177.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Barclays downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,508,763.93. The trade was a 12.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,570. This represents a 87.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,727 shares of company stock valued at $46,014,037 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

