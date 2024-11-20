iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Raised by Etfidea LLC

Etfidea LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Etfidea LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 97.4% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $393.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $379.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.60. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $287.27 and a fifty-two week high of $400.85. The company has a market cap of $104.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

