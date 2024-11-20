iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Lifted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $61,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IJH stock opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $66.75. The firm has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.