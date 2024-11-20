Cedar Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.22.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

