Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ENDTF remained flat at C$11.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$8.06 and a one year high of C$11.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canoe EIT Income Fund
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Berkshire Buys POOL Stock: Is It Time to Take the Plunge?
Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.