Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

OTCMKTS:ENDTF remained flat at C$11.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$8.06 and a one year high of C$11.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

