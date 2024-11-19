EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Short Interest Update

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,680,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 9,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 738,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 768,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,795. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $629.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 234.2% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 142,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 99,606 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 877,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 298,196 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 842.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 476,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 425,717 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 80,900 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EYPT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

