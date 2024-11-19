abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 540,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 340,486 shares.The stock last traded at $20.10 and had previously closed at $20.06.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15.

Get abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.