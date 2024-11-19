Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.43-2.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33-1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.53-0.68 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $70.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,072. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.09.

Dolby Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 28,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $2,113,309.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,205,400.52. This trade represents a 25.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

