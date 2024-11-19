CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Short Interest Down 9.3% in October

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 488,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $125.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.28. CONSOL Energy has a 52-week low of $75.43 and a 52-week high of $130.47.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $574.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.00 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CONSOL Energy will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 2,931.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the third quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 70.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CEIX shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

