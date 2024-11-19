CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Short Interest Down 10.5% in October

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the October 15th total of 157,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of CI&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CI&T from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CI&T from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on CI&T from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CI&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.11.
CINT stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 58,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,717. CI&T has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $895.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93.
CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). CI&T had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CI&T will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.
