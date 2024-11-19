Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 482 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.45.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $228.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.94 and its 200-day moving average is $208.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.66 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.88%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

