Fortis Advisors LLC Sells 3,894 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fortis Advisors LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 720.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.52.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 2.0 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $135.13 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $163.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

