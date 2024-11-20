Insider Buying: 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) General Counsel Acquires 10,800 Shares of Stock

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Peter Mandel acquired 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 258,575 shares in the company, valued at $323,218.75. The trade was a 4.36 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

374Water Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCWO traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. 234,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,577. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.84 million, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of -0.36. 374Water Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 374Water

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in 374Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of 374Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of 374Water by 299.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 70,828 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 374Water by 26.4% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 101,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of 374Water by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 135,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

374Water Company Profile

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

