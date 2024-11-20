Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.35 and last traded at $52.35, with a volume of 55 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

Further Reading

