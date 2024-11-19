Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$12.91 and last traded at C$12.92, with a volume of 197371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.24.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.57.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.01. The stock has a market cap of C$596.32 million, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

