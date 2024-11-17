Mechanics Financial Corp Has $9.91 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mechanics Financial Corp cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,889,000 after purchasing an additional 391,042 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,857 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,655,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,308,000 after buying an additional 517,329 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,672,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,680,000 after buying an additional 391,198 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $77.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $70.64 and a 1 year high of $84.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.31.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

