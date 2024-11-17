303 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Bought by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth $775,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Raymond James from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Raymond James from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $160.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $102.42 and a 1 year high of $163.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.52.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.54%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

