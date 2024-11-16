RIA Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 169,285 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 169,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,935,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 16.9% of RIA Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $290.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $221.60 and a 52 week high of $298.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.88. The company has a market cap of $435.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

