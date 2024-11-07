Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.19 and last traded at $113.07, with a volume of 48362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SF shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.46.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 268.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 270.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

